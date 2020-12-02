Richard J. Kolanowski

CALUMET CITY, IL - Richard J. Kolanowski, age 86, of Calumet City, IL passed away on November 12, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (nee Magdaz); loving children: Richard, Robert, Beth (Joe) Dexter, Raymond and Ronald; cherished grandchildren: Lauren (Ben) and Nicholas Dexter.

Richard loved playing the accordion and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral services were private due to the pandemic.

