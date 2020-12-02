Menu
Richard J. Kolanowski

CALUMET CITY, IL - Richard J. Kolanowski, age 86, of Calumet City, IL passed away on November 12, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (nee Magdaz); loving children: Richard, Robert, Beth (Joe) Dexter, Raymond and Ronald; cherished grandchildren: Lauren (Ben) and Nicholas Dexter.

Richard loved playing the accordion and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral services were private due to the pandemic.

Please visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.


Published by The Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
