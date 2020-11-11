Richard Lemos

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Richard Lemos, age 74 of East Chicago, IN passed away, Monday, November 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Irene (nee Leal) Lemos; two daughters: Marcella (Jose) Gonzalez and Nicole (Aaron) Alvarez; three grandchildren: A.J. and Adrianna Alvarez and Joaquin Gonzalez; siblings: late Jose Lemus, late Peter (Martha) Lemos, late Catherine (late Ruben) Adamez, Asencion "Jr" (Brenda) Lemos, Fred (Becky) Lemos, Mary (late Nick) Flesher and Pia Sepulveda; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Asencion and Juanita Lemos.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Private cremation to follow. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The American Legion Post #369 will post colors 6:30 p.m. Friday. **(MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED)**

Richard was a retired Pipefitter from Inland Steel Company and the City of East Chicago Parks Department and he was currently employed at ELG Metals in South Chicago, IL. He was a Vietnam U.S. Army Veteran, a member of the American Legion Allied Post #369. Richard was a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com