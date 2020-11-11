Menu
Richard Lemos

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Richard Lemos, age 74 of East Chicago, IN passed away, Monday, November 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Irene (nee Leal) Lemos; two daughters: Marcella (Jose) Gonzalez and Nicole (Aaron) Alvarez; three grandchildren: A.J. and Adrianna Alvarez and Joaquin Gonzalez; siblings: late Jose Lemus, late Peter (Martha) Lemos, late Catherine (late Ruben) Adamez, Asencion "Jr" (Brenda) Lemos, Fred (Becky) Lemos, Mary (late Nick) Flesher and Pia Sepulveda; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Asencion and Juanita Lemos.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Private cremation to follow. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The American Legion Post #369 will post colors 6:30 p.m. Friday. **(MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED)**

Richard was a retired Pipefitter from Inland Steel Company and the City of East Chicago Parks Department and he was currently employed at ELG Metals in South Chicago, IL. He was a Vietnam U.S. Army Veteran, a member of the American Legion Allied Post #369. Richard was a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com



Published by The Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd, East Chicago, IN 46312
Nov
13
Service
6:30p.m.
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd, East Chicago, IN 46312
Nov
14
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd, East Chicago, IN 46312
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd, East Chicago, IN 46312
Funeral services provided by:
Fife Funeral Home Inc
