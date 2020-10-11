Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Marvin "Dick" Binder

Richard "Dick" Marvin Binder

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Richard "Dick" Marvin Binder, age 84, of Merrillville, IN passed away October 8, 2020. Survived by his wife of 36 years Beverly, his children Sandra (Gregg) Pellot, John (Michael) Binder, Kristen Binder-Mitcheltree; five grandchildren Jennifer, Brian, Zach, Lukas, Amanda; four great-grandchildren; two sisters Diane (Tony) Hirsth, Judith (Dean), sister-in-law Carolyn (Craig) Meinbresse, foster sister Mary Lynn Wallace; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the First Presbyterian Church (7898 Taft Street) Merrillville, IN; Rev. Paul Anderson officiating. Cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Avenue (1/2 mile south of U.S. 30) Crown Point, IN. Friends may also visit at the church Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM (time of service).

Per Governors mandate masks are required and please practice social distancing.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307
Oct
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
7898 Taft Street, Merrillville, Indiana
Oct
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
7898 Taft Street, Merrillville, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My heart goes out to Kristen and the entire Binder family during this difficult time. Even though he will be missed terribly by those left behind, know that he is now safe in GODs arms. Another Angel to watch over us.
Mary L Stooksbury
Friend
October 10, 2020