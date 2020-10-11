Richard "Dick" Marvin Binder

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Richard "Dick" Marvin Binder, age 84, of Merrillville, IN passed away October 8, 2020. Survived by his wife of 36 years Beverly, his children Sandra (Gregg) Pellot, John (Michael) Binder, Kristen Binder-Mitcheltree; five grandchildren Jennifer, Brian, Zach, Lukas, Amanda; four great-grandchildren; two sisters Diane (Tony) Hirsth, Judith (Dean), sister-in-law Carolyn (Craig) Meinbresse, foster sister Mary Lynn Wallace; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the First Presbyterian Church (7898 Taft Street) Merrillville, IN; Rev. Paul Anderson officiating. Cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Avenue (1/2 mile south of U.S. 30) Crown Point, IN. Friends may also visit at the church Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM (time of service).

Per Governors mandate masks are required and please practice social distancing.