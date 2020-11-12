Richard P. Zajac

Oct. 22, 1936 - Nov. 6, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - Richard P. Zajac, age 84, of Portage passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Chesterton Manor. Richard was born October 22, 1936 in Hammond, Indiana to the late Paul and Helen (nee Petyo) Zajac. He retired from Bethlehem Steel in 1999. Richard was an avid Bicyclist, and he loved fishing and was a member of the Steel Headers Fishing Club. Richard was a Ham Radio Operator and was known as W9KOE. He was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Church in Portage and proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dolores (nee Zurawski) Zajac of Portage; two sons: Kevin (Angie) Zajac of Osceola, Brian Zajac of Terre Haute; daughter, Pamela (Benjamin) Samano of Portage; four grandchildren: Nathan and Anthony Samano, Casey Farnsworth and Alexis (Wyatt) Mount; brother, David (Barbara) Zajac of Kouts; two sisters: Alice (Ronald) Kolbus of Schererville and Kathleen (Jerry) Hays of Portage; many nieces and nephews; and several good friends and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers donations in Richard's memory maybe made to Asera Care 332 W. US Hwy 30, Suite E Valparaiso, IN 46385 or to Nativity of Our Savior Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, Indiana 46368. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will also be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel in Portage. (219) 762-3013 or online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.