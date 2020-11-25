Richard Schlotman

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Richard Schlotman, 85 of Schererville, IN passed away November 23, 2020. Here's to all of you who have been a part of my journey here on earth. Thank you to all that I have loved and cherished during the course of my life. Thank you to my children Debby, Chris, Jenny and Heather for being the people you have become and for the spouses you have chosen who together have given our grandchildren and provided the best upbringing they could have received. Thank you to my sister Dotty. I have teased and loved you my whole life and you were the best sister I could ever have. Thank you to Jim her husband for loving and caring for her their entire life. Also to Diana my wife and soul mate I could not have gone through life without your love and devotion to me and my children. I am sorry to have gotten this disease during this time of life especially when we were starting to live care free. I love you always. My only regret in life is working to much and not spending enough time with the ones I love.

Written by Richard Schlotman before his Alzheimer's stopped him from remembering and speaking.

He is survived by his wife, Diana (nee Dzialakiewicz); children: Deborah (Jim) Cherrier, Christopher (Joan) Schlotman, Jennifer (Joseph) Weber (and their mother, Erma Schlotman) and Heather (Michael) Hendren; grandchildren: Lauren and James Cherrier, Kelly, Michael and Kevin Schlotman, Joseph, Ben and Kristen Weber, Conley and Bennett Rose Hendren.

In lieu of flowers, all donations will be gathered and sent to the appropriate Alzheimer's research projects.

I would like to thank good friends, Brite Start, Deer Creek and family for the assistance of care I received for Richard, Thank you from the bottom of my heart. -Diana Schlotman

A Memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Masked are required to be worn. www.kishfuneralhome.net