Robert Bodnar

MUNSTER, IN - Robert Bodnar, age 92, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home.

Robert is survived by his daughters: Judy (Martin) Webb and Lisa (Monte) Rader; and grandchildren: Casey Webb and Amy Rader.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bodnar; parents: James and Bea Bodnar; and sister, Lillian Bell.

Robert was born in Chicago and was an U.S. Army Veteran serving in WWII.

Private family services were arranged by GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-769-3322.



Published by The Times on Oct. 10, 2020.
