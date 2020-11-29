Menu
Robert D. "Bob" Huizenga
1950 - 2020
BORN
November 10, 1950
DIED
November 26, 2020

Robert "Bob" D. Huizenga

ST. JOHN, IN - Robert "Bob" D. Huizenga, age 70, of St. John, IN passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Beloved husband of Joy E. Huizenga, nee Rietveld. Loving father of: Doug (Erica) Huizenga, Jen (Jason) Topp, Ryan Huizenga, and Katie (Sam) Abbott. Cherished grandfather of: Kaya and Eli Huizenga, Kaelyn, Layton, and Kolten Topp, Diane, Audrey, Hannah, late Kora, Adelyn, and Brynley Abbott. Dear brother of: Janet (John) Sutorius, the late Beverly Jones, Ellen (Lou) Caposey, Jill Dekker, and David Huizenga. Preceded in death by his parents Donald and Jean Huizenga. Bob was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Robert Huizenga. Also known as Bob or B.O.B. He never met a corny joke he didn't like, and he loved to stump the grandkids with a riddle or two – teasing those he loved. He would talk to anyone, anywhere, at any time. In the ups and downs of life at times he wandered, but his love for others and his faith in God never wavered. He married the Joy of his life not once, but twice. He took time with his kids and grandkids to coach them and teach them, whether it was sports, fishing, or construction. He had a creative eye (although he only had one good one that he joked about) and worked with ingenuity to fix whatever needed fixing at the lowest possible cost. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, looking for something to build, and always had a positive outlook about how things would turn out somehow envisioning the end of a project. He used that gift to completely renovate the cottage in Michigan so that we could build memories together as a family. Although at times during that project he just supervised, giving tips about the correct way to do things – but he certainly earned that right. He used his talents to build a better world for his family, and the legacy of those cottage memories will stick with us forever. He seemed to have a favorite phrase for so many occasions that we often joked about. It only seems appropriate to end this memorial with a phrase that Bob would say first thing every time we were at the cottage. "It sure is a beautiful day…the best day yet". Bob, welcome home to your best day yet. You'll be enjoying a beautiful day forever with your Savior.

Visitation Monday, November 30, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln., Dyer, IN (in consideration of others, masks are required). Funeral service Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Church, 100 W 81st Ave, Dyer, IN with Rev. Bob Bouwer officiating. Interment Memory Lane Memorial Park – Schererville, IN. Memorial contributions to Crown Point Christian School, 10550 Park Pl., St John, IN 46373, Bible League International, 3801 Eagle Nest Dr., Crete, IL 60417 or the Peyton Riekhof Foundation for Youth Hope are greatly appreciated. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com



Published by The Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN 46311
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Faith Church
100 W 81st Ave, Dyer, Indiana
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
Dear Joy and family,
Our heartfelt sympathy to you all. Doug has good memories of playing sports with Bob. We enjoyed re-connecting at our grandsons' basketball games. Asking God to comfort you and give you His peace.
Doug and Audrey VanVuren
Friend
November 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I was sorry to hear of his passing.
Wes Eenigenburg
Classmate
November 28, 2020
Bob was like a big brother to me when we were growing up on Oakley Avenue. May you find joy in memory.
Jana Boss Sedam
Friend
November 28, 2020
Dear Joy and family: May God wrap you all in his loving arms with peace and comfort during this time of grieving. Sending love and prayers! Pat & Gary
Pat VonAlven
November 27, 2020
We will praying for all the Huizenga family. Steve and Janet Recker
November 27, 2020
Dear Joy and Family,
Are there really any words that take the hurt from our hearts when someone leaves this earth? There may be a few, but I'm sure there are many people - like me - who have no real words of comfort.
Instead, I'm sending a heartfelt hug instead. I am truly sorry for your loss in his passing.
Sincerely,
Cindy
Cynthia R. Kamstra
Friend
November 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Bob’s family.
My father John Dabrowski shares his condolences to your family.
My dad was friends with Bob most of there lives.
From coffee drinking everyday to sharing his life as a carpet cleaner, insurance agent to painter! My dad loved their friendship. He holds Bob deep in his heart, but mostly Coffee drinkers!!!
Linda Dabrowski Balthis
Friend
November 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers for your entire family.
Ruth & Duke VanDerVeen
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
With my Deepest Sympathies. Bon was a great guy. Sold him properties in Sauk Village years ago.
Sandra Kay Watkins
Re/Max Realty
Sandra Kay Watkins P.A.
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020