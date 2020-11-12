Dr. Robert "Bob" Franklin Guthrie, Jr.

Nov. 1, 1940 - Nov. 6, 2020

MUNSTER - Dr. Robert "Bob" Franklin Guthrie Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 6 2020.

Bob was born in Blue Island, IL, son to Robert Franklin Guthrie Sr. and Helen Jane (Meenan) Krause on November 1, 1940. After graduating high school he joined the Marine Corp and proudly served for three years in Okinawa Japan. Upon returning to the United States, Bob became a movie operator and union member of IATSE. While working full time as a movie operator, he graduated from George Williams College in Chicago and went on to graduate from George Williams College of Osteopathic medicine in 1975 where he earned his doctorate in Osteopathic medicine. Over the next 35 years he had a very fulfilling career starting out working in the emergency department at Little Company of Mary, then as the director of the emergency department at St. Margaret's North for 10 years, and finally moving into family medicine where he ended his career working at Northwest Family Healthcare.

Bob loved to play golf and was a long-time member of Woodmar Country Club until it closed and then Innsbrook Country Club and Briar Ridge Country Club. He had an uncanny ability to make a friend wherever he went. He enjoyed playing cards and pool. He was an avid reader and did the crossword puzzle every day, but what brought him the most joy was spending time with his family. He was a friend to many and will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

Bob is preceded in death by his father, mother, baby brother Edward Clyde Guthrie, beloved uncle James Meenan, and daughter Gina Sands. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Mary and children: Robert (Deborah) Guthrie, Tony (Cindy) Guthrie, Steven (Lisa) Ruffalo, Katie Salk, Kevin (Suthida) Guthrie, Brogan (Kevin) Hoffman, Meghan (David) Snuckel; and grandchildren: Erin and Emma Guthrie, Olivia and Reese Ruffalo, Charley Salk, Anjela Guthrie, Cameron and Abigail Hoffman, and Winston Snuckel. A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in his name to the Lustgarten Foundation or Hospice of the Calumet area. www.mycalumetpark.com