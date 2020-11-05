Robert "Bob" Guzik

MUNSTER, IN - Robert "Bob" Guzik, 73, long-time resident of Munster, IN, and loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this past Sunday after a nearly decade-long battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Maria Elena Kosmakos; son, Nicholas John (Alexandra); and daughter, Christina Elena (Gudmar); brothers: Michael and Edward; grandchildren: August, Alden, and Mia.

Born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he is preceded in death by his parents: Stephanie (nee Vanecek) and John Guzik; sisters: Georganne and Dorothy.

An electrical engineer by trade, Bob worked at Inland Steel for his 44-year working career. He will be remembered for his problem-solving skills, analytical approach, X-acto knife precision, and ability to build whatever he set his mind to. A 1968 graduate of Pennsylvania State University, he remained an avid fan of Nittany Lion football for the rest of his life. Bob received his MBA from Northwestern University.

Maria, Nicholas, and Christina were the lights of his life, and they will carry his deep love and endless support in their hearts forever. As those closest to him knew very well, it sure was good to be loved by Bob Guzik.

A private ceremony and burial were held on November 4, 2020 with hopes of a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in support of Rock Steady Boxing and/or the Parkinson's Disease Research Fund at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine.