Robert "Bob" Hansen

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR - Robert "Bob" Hansen, age 86, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 in Hot Springs Village, AR. He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Karen in June of 2020 and his son, Eric Hansen in 2017. Robert is survived by his daughter, Laura Hansen; grandchildren: Tai Foley and Ryan Foley, Christina Hansen, and Deanna Hansen. A native of Indiana, Bob owned Hansen's Sports in in Highland for over 30 years before retiring to HSV. He will be remembered by locals for teaching them how to swim and scuba dive. He was active and accomplished in everything he set out to do from photography, hunting and woodworking. Bob loved cooking. One day he would make homemade sausage, the next day he would be building a smoker. He was always finding new recipes and was forever trying to satisfy a craving. He particularly like Phil Schmidt's frog legs, Marie's Buckeye balls or imported Danish bleu. He knew what he liked. That said, he knew what he didn't like and he made no bones about it. He was very proud man, meticulous, he didn't cut corners and he got things right the first time.

Everyone who knew him knew he was a bit of a prankster and a good storyteller. They will also have a handful or two of Bob Hansen stories to tell.

Burial Onekama Village Cemetery, Onekama, MI.

Bob loved animals, wildlife and nature. He always had a dog by his side, Savage, Major Lee, Amber and so many cats over the years, including Big Cat, Little Cat, Shadow. He insisted in naming all of his pets, his children and occasionally went so far as he renaming his friends which they gladly accepted.

Donations can be made in honor of Robert and Karen Hansen to Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League, Hummingbird Society, Sedona, AZ or Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago.