Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert "Bob" Hansen

Robert "Bob" Hansen

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR - Robert "Bob" Hansen, age 86, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 in Hot Springs Village, AR. He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Karen in June of 2020 and his son, Eric Hansen in 2017. Robert is survived by his daughter, Laura Hansen; grandchildren: Tai Foley and Ryan Foley, Christina Hansen, and Deanna Hansen. A native of Indiana, Bob owned Hansen's Sports in in Highland for over 30 years before retiring to HSV. He will be remembered by locals for teaching them how to swim and scuba dive. He was active and accomplished in everything he set out to do from photography, hunting and woodworking. Bob loved cooking. One day he would make homemade sausage, the next day he would be building a smoker. He was always finding new recipes and was forever trying to satisfy a craving. He particularly like Phil Schmidt's frog legs, Marie's Buckeye balls or imported Danish bleu. He knew what he liked. That said, he knew what he didn't like and he made no bones about it. He was very proud man, meticulous, he didn't cut corners and he got things right the first time.

Everyone who knew him knew he was a bit of a prankster and a good storyteller. They will also have a handful or two of Bob Hansen stories to tell.

Burial Onekama Village Cemetery, Onekama, MI.

Bob loved animals, wildlife and nature. He always had a dog by his side, Savage, Major Lee, Amber and so many cats over the years, including Big Cat, Little Cat, Shadow. He insisted in naming all of his pets, his children and occasionally went so far as he renaming his friends which they gladly accepted.

Donations can be made in honor of Robert and Karen Hansen to Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League, Hummingbird Society, Sedona, AZ or Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.