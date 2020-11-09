Robert J. "Duff" Duffala

Dec. 4, 1948 - Nov. 5, 2020

WINFIELD, IN - Robert J. "Duff" Duffala, age 71, of Winfield, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after a brief battle with small cell cancer.

He and his wife, Judy, celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary this past June, with family and friends.

Besides his wife, he is survived by sons: Stoe (Stephanie), Colin (Lisa), Cyril (Nicole) and; daughter, Dala (Jesse) Manny. He also treasured the company of his grandchildren: Megan, Stoe Jr., William, Kalyn, Nolan and step-granddaughter, Amber. Robert was the third of six sons born to Emil and Ruby Duffala (both deceased); Colin (Mary Alice), Ron (Evelyn), Gary (Denise), Tom and Bryan (Peggy).

Robert was in the first graduating class of Munster High School where he lettered in baseball and football. He relished being in the musicals there and grew close to his classmates. He worked 28 1/2 years at the refinery in Whiting and was an active member of the refinery's annuitants club. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point for 38 years and served his Lord in many capacities over those years, especially enjoying the adult choir and eldership. Robert was a die-hard Cubs fan. He was funny, compassionate, loyal and honorable. All who knew him will sorely miss him.

Please send no flowers. A monetary remembrance can be sent to Trinity Cares c/o Trinity Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a late date.

