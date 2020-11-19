Robert John Lis

August 15, 1931 - Nov. 9, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN -

Robert John Lis, age 89, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Robert was born August 15, 1931 to the late Albert and Josephine (Nosal) Liss in Chicago, IL.

Bob was actively involved with the world-renowned Paulist Choristers of Chicago at the age of 12. His sisters inspired him to sing and Bob went on to become the featured Soprano Soloist, often singing at Orchestra Hall and Old St. Mary's Church on 9th and Wabash Avenue. The Paulist Choristers, led by the Reverend Eugene O'Malley inspired the movie "Going my Way" and "The Bells of St. Mary" starring Bing Crosby. He remained actively involved until the Choristers disbanded in 1967. Thereafter he joined the Paulist Alumni Chorale and continued to sing with this group of life-long friends with singing engagements at Arlington Park, Comiskey Park, and the Naval Academy. He was part of the St. Mary's Catholic Church choir for many years as well.

He attended and graduated St. Ignatius high school in 1949. After serving two years with the U.S. Army, during the Korean War, Bob graduated from Loyola College, earning a BA in Business. He was self-employed with a Chicago based Industrial Handling business for many years, but always enjoyed being in Sales, with a natural gift of gab and a love for humor and to be social.

Bob was married for 17 years and had three children, Jennifer Solivais, Suzanne Wilkie, and Eric Lis.

He imbued in them and those who knew him a healthy sense of humor, a zest for life, a value to treat others as you would like to be treated, and to treasure your friends and family.

He is survived by his three children and five grandchildren; Brenna Wilkie, Mia Solivais, Alex Solivais, Paige Solivais, and Jackson Solivais.

A memorial visitation for Robert will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at KUIPER , 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. A prayer service will occur Friday, November 20, 2020 at 6PM with Father Mens officiating. A committal service will occur Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2PM at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 where Military Honors will be rendered.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Lis family.