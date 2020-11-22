Menu
Robert John Nandor Sr.

Robert (Bob) John Nandor, Sr.

Oct. 29, 1938 - Oct. 30, 2020

UNION, MO - Robert (Bob) John Nandor, Sr., (82) of Union passed away on October 30, 2020, one day after his 82nd birthday at the St. Clair Skilled Nursing Facility in St. Clair, MO.

Bob Nandor Sr. was born in Gary, IN on October 29, 1938.

Survivors include his wife Peggy Mae (Aimutis) Nandor (March 1941) from Gary, IN. Bob and Peggy were married at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Gary, IN in 1959. Bob Sr. worked his career as a bricklayer for the Inland Steel Co., and then worked a second career as a field service rep for Connors Industrials. Bob Nandor Sr., an only child, was preceded by his father, John Nandor of Gary, IN and mother Margaret (Vozar), Nandor, then Hostetler of Whiting, IN. Bob Sr. and Peggy have enjoyed retirement in Union, MO since 2002.

Bob and Peggy moved from Hobart, IN to be close to their only child, Robert (Bob) Nandor, Jr., his wife Sarah (Ferns) Nandor, and two grandchildren Andrew Nandor and Aaron Nandor. Bob Sr. has one great granddaughter, Cora Rose Nandor, of Andrew and Hannah (Philiph) Nandor.

Bob and Peggy enjoyed many activities in the greater St. Louis/Union, MO such as: Immaculate Conception parish in Union, golfing with friends, visiting Loan Elk Park, going to Cracker Barrel, and enjoying many, many family gatherings. Most notably, Bob Nandor Sr. has been a devoted husband and caregiver to Peggy Nandor in their home, and also at the St. Clair Nursing facility, where he resided with her since 2019.

A memorial service will be held for Bob Sr. at Midlawn Funeral home (7280 Hwy 47 Union, MO) starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020. The service will be live-streamed for those who wish to participate remotely (live-stream link TBD on the Funeral Home website). A Catholic Mass for Bob Sr. will be held the same morning at St. Alban Roe Church in Wildwood, MO at 8:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob Nandor Sr.'s honor to the St. Clair Nursing Facility "Activities Department." Address: 1035 Plaza Court North, St. Clair, MO 63077.


Published by The Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Dec
19
Funeral Mass
8:30a.m.
St Alban Roe Parish - Wildwood
Dec
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47, Union, MO 63084
So sad to hear about Bobbie passing away. We sure had many fun times as kids especially at my sisters wedding.
Don Lazorik
November 22, 2020