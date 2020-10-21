Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert L. Campion

Robert L. Campion

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert L. Campion, age 99, of Crown Point, IN , passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Crown Point. Robert is survived by his son, Scott Campion of Valparaiso, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean; son, Tom Campion and parents: Harry and Nellie Campion.

Robert was a member of First United Methodist Church of Crown Point. He was a World War II Army Veteran. Robert taught Chemistry and Physics at Prairie State College, was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and was an AARP Tax Volunteer.

Private Funeral Services entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Donations may be given in Robert's name to First United Methodist Church of Crown Point. Visit Robert's online guestbook at

www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Geisen Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.