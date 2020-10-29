Menu
Robert Mehorczyk

LOWELL, IN - Robert Mehorczyk, 67, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lydia; children: Robert Jr (Jennifer) and Brittany; grandchildren, Savannah, Gianna, Caleb, Titus and Lukas; mother, Lois; siblings: John, Karyn, Joann, Jody (Tom), Joseph Jr. (Allison); nephews: Matthew and Thomas; preceded in death by his father, Joseph. Robert was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and son; he will be missed by all of his family and so many of his friends.

Visitation, Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 PM with Funeral Service following at 7:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. Cremation will follow services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.sheetsfuneral.com

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.


Published by The Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
