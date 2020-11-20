Menu
Robert "Bob" Nichols
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Robert "Bob" L. Nichols

August 22, 1939 - Nov. 17, 2020

HOBART, IN - Robert "Bob" L. Nichols, age 81, of Hobart, passed away at home surrounded by his family, on November 17, 2020, after a seven year battle with lung cancer and COPD. He was born on August 22, 1939, in Hammond, IN. Bob was a retired Chrysler Mechanic after 40 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the Bears and Cubs. He could fix anything that was broken. Bob loved to tinker in his garage and work in his yard. He will be dearly missed by his family and all that knew him.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Mary C. Nichols; brother Don Nichols. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years Barbara (Nee Falaschetti); loving father to his children: Robert A. Nichols, Denise (Jeff) Davy, Jacqueline (Matt) Smejek, Christine (Bob) Prodoehl, Leanne (Brian) Weiss; proud grandfather to: September (Eddie) Decker, Matt (Holly) Smejek, Ashley (Ben) Landis, Alexandra Smejek, Brianna (Andrew) VanderWoude, Brandon and Peyton Prodoehl, Megan and Kennedy Weiss; great grandchildren: Cheyenne, Colton, Gabe, Benny, and Quinn; brother Jim Nichols.

Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com



Published by The Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
