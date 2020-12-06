Robert "Bob" Rusbasan

DYER, IN / FORMERLY OF GARY, IN - Robert Rusbasan, 80, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: Robert A. (Bethany) Rusbasan, Jr., and Maureen (David) Scheeringa; cherished grandchildren: Isabella McCoy, Emily McCoy, Aleksandra Rusbasan, Robert A. Rusbasan III, and Gabriella Rusbasan; dear siblings: Jeanette (Gaylen) Allsop and Thomas (Jan) Rusbasan.

Preceded in death by his wife Marsha Rusbasan and daughter Laura Rusbasan.

Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a proud Slovak and deeply devoted Catholic. He was a founding member of Saint Maria Goretti Church.

From a young age he always kept himself busy, shooting BB and pellet guns, playing board games with friends and family, roller skating, riding bikes, flying kites, and playing basketball. He was raised to be a good Catholic boy but was not above getting into mischief such as throwing rocks at steam (and later diesel) locomotives or blowing things up with fireworks. He once got a week off third grade by faking an asthma attack.

Bob worked hard his whole life. As a child, he shoveled coal for the family furnace and delivered papers on his bike while avoiding neighborhood dogs that attacked such moving targets. He continued to have a strong work ethic from his time in the Air Force, through his career at Inland Steel, and into his retirement. Each morning he would make a list of jobs he needed to do that day and meticulously work through it, whether it consisted of work tasks, household chores, garden improvements, or scheduled play/exercise time with his dogs.

He started exercising seriously at age 14 and never stopped lifting weights (he could deadlift 500 pounds) or doing isometrics and calisthenics. He was well known for his enormous strength as well as his comical inability to float.

Bob's wife Marsha inspired in him a love of beautiful gardens, and he created increasingly elaborate ones as the years passed, surrounding them with picket fences, adding miniature villages, and creating paths between them.

Although he had previously barely tolerated the family dogs, after retirement he came to love them, creating a customized exercise routine and preparing a daily treat bag for each dog.

Family was very important to Bob. He was a good husband and a strict but loving, forgiving, and fun father. All the strictness disappeared when he became a grandfather, and his children were astonished to see that he let his grandchildren get away with almost anything. He formed special bonds with them, reading to them as only he could when they were younger and always thinking of great gifts for them that would be challenging and enriching. When they were older he tracked their accomplishments with great pride.

Taken from us too soon at a youthful, active 80-years-old, Bob will be greatly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church (500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN). Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN). Masks required to enter building, social distancing of 6 feet encouraged, seating will be limited. For information call 219-980-1141.