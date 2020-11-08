Robert S. Zuk

LAKE STATION, IN - Robert S. Zuk, age 71 of Lake Station, passed away on Friday, November 06, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

He is survived by his daughter Brandy; three granddaughters: Sabrina, Madison, Callie; three stepchildren: Shawn, Matthew, Jeffrey; and his many friends and extended family members. Preceded in death by his wife Helen and parents Steve & Mary Zuk.

Mr. Zuk was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Class of 1968. He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and was a retired switchman from EJ&E Railroad with many years of service.

Family and friends may gather at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service (2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage) on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and he will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Please remember that MASKS ARE MANDATORY inside of the funeral home. Please bring your own and maintain social distance.

