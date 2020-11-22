Robert Vidimos II

Nov. 13, 1962 - Nov. 16, 2020

AMES, IA - Robert Vidimos II, 58, passed away November 16, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center. His wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

R.J.'s family, faith and compassion guided his life, making him a singular husband, father, grandfather and sibling; his was the glue that held his family and his community together. Boisterous and joyful, it was easy to see the kid in the body of the man. He loved to laugh; he told good stories and bad jokes. He shared his love of song along with a penchant for slapstick movies and competitive board games with his children.

R.J. and Lois (Jacobson) Vidimos were married on May 9, 1986 at St. Cecilia Church in Ames. For the next 34 years they started each day secure in the knowledge that their union was a sacrament.

He was active in the St. Cecilia Church in Ames, volunteering for the Men's CEW (Christian Experience Weekend), Stephen Ministry, providing support and encouragement to those experiencing difficult times, and the Jail Ministry. His experience in prison ministry led to a job that he considered a calling, as a Corrections Officer at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women.

R.J. was born to Robert "Bob" and Kathryn "Kathy" Vidimos at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, IN and graduated from Highland High School (Highland, IN) in 1981. He also attended Des Moines Community College and Iowa State University.

R.J. is survived by his wife, Lois; son, Rob (partner Adam Bertagnolli) Vidimos (Arvada, CO); daughter, Lauren; and his pride and joy, grandson, Atlas Vidimos (Ames, IA); his brothers: Tom Vidimos (Smiths Station, AL), Tim (Joy) Vidimos (Fulshear, TX), Ted (Geri) Vidimos (Seabrook,, TX); his sisters: Robin (John Purcell) Vidimos (Centennial, CO) and Mary Beth (Stephen) Tepper (Munster, IN) and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be sent to Lois Vidimos (memo: RJ Vidimos II Memorial Fund) at Midwest Heritage Bank; 640 Lincoln Way; Ames, IA 50010. These donations will be dedicated to charitable works in R.J.'s name.

Online condolences may be left at www.adamssoderstrum.com.