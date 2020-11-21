Roberta A. Costigan (nee Brown)

HAMMOND, IN -

Roberta A. Costigan (nee Brown) age 85, of Hammond, formerly of Park Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She is survived by her son, Chuck (Rachel) Feinberg of Crown Point, IN; daughters, Toni B. (William) Feinberg of Hammond, IN and Debra (Bob) Aulisio of Old Forge, PA; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sister Shirley. Preceded in death by her husband Frank Costigan; mother Ann; son Gerald; and parents Robert and Ann Brown.

A visitation celebrating Roberta's life will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN from 1:00 PM–5:00 PM. In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear face mask and social distance. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com