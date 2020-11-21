Menu
Roberta A. Costigan
DIED
November 19, 2020

Roberta A. Costigan (nee Brown)

HAMMOND, IN -

Roberta A. Costigan (nee Brown) age 85, of Hammond, formerly of Park Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She is survived by her son, Chuck (Rachel) Feinberg of Crown Point, IN; daughters, Toni B. (William) Feinberg of Hammond, IN and Debra (Bob) Aulisio of Old Forge, PA; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sister Shirley. Preceded in death by her husband Frank Costigan; mother Ann; son Gerald; and parents Robert and Ann Brown.

A visitation celebrating Roberta's life will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN from 1:00 PM–5:00 PM. In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear face mask and social distance. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN 46375
Funeral services provided by:
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I miss you grandma.
Antoinette Smeltz
Grandchild
November 20, 2020
Britany Brown
November 20, 2020