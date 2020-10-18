Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roger C. Vanselow

Roger C. Vanselow

FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN - Roger C. Vanselow, age 83 formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Howard L. Vanselow; sister, Grace (late Norman and late Bob Nowicki) Nowicki; close relatives, Shirley and Dawn Benchelt; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Edith Vanselow; sister, Jean Whitman; niece, Chreyl Kimball; cousin, Wayne Kross; many aunts and uncles.

A Private Interment will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Roger was a U.S. Army Veteran, a self-employed owner of various businesses and was a member of East Side Baptist Church in Chicago, IL. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fife Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.