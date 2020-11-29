Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald "Big O" Ostrowski
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

Ronald "Big O" Ostrowski

July 9, 1944 - Nov. 26, 2020

HIGHLAND, IN - Ronald "Big O" Ostrowski, age 76, of Highland, IN, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Petra; sister, Romaine; brother, Robert (Kimberly); nephew, Nicholas; niece, Melissa Yeager (Heath); great nephews and great niece. Preceding him in death was his father, Roman; and brothers, Roman, Jr. and Lawrence.

Visitation will be at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN, 46322 Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral mass and burial will be private.

For a complete obituary, visit hillsidefhcares.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road , Highland, IN 46322
Funeral services provided by:
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Petra & Romaine, I am so sorry to hear about Ronnie. You have my deepest sympathy. It is so hard to lose a loved one, but you know he is with the Lord & is no more suffering. Your in my thoughts & prayers.
Lynette M Maty
November 29, 2020