Ronald Sipkema

Dec. 4, 1941 - Nov. 16, 2020

DeMOTTE, IN - Ronald Sipkema, age 78, of DeMotte, went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 16, 2020, at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village. He was born December 4, 1941, in Rensselaer, the son of Clarence and Henricka (Schoonveld) Sipkema.

Ron was a graduate of DeMotte High School, Class of 1959. He married Loretta (Hoogeveen) on February 1, 1963 in Lansing, IL. Ron was a lifetime farmer. He was a member and elder-deacon at the American Reformed Church, served on the county council for 11 years, during which he served terms as president. Ron was also a founding member and Vicar on the board of Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village for ten years.

Ron is survived by his loving family, wife of 57 years, Loretta Sipkema; daughter, Janet (Dave) Herbst; grandchildren: Austin (Carly) Sipkema, Autumn (Drew) Denisiuk; great-grandchildren: Maddox, Kaden, Hadley and Camdyn Sipkema, & Corie and Riven Denisiuk; sister, Mary (Al) DeVries.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jeff Sipkema.

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at American Reformed Church of DeMotte from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the church with Pastor Steve Sytsma officiating. Social distancing must be observed and masks must be worn at all services due to the current pandemic. Interment will be held at Holland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.

