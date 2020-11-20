Ronald Zakrzewski

CROWN POINT, IN - Ronald Zakrzewski "Ron Z, Mr. Z", age 77, late of Crown Point, IN formerly of the East Side, passed away November 16, 2020. Beloved son of the late Walter and the late Mabel Zakrzewski. Loving brother of the late Wally (Maryann) Zakrzewski and Juanita (Don) Fechtner. Ron is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was a retired teacher for the Harvey School District #152. Ron loved to play tennis and was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. He was a devout catholic and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Consolation Church.

Visitation Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Peter Muha officiating at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.