Rory J. Dimos

HOBART, IN - Rory J. Dimos, 66, of Hobart passed away on November 23, 2020.

Rory is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jackie; his mother, Ethel; better known as "Rita"; son, Christopher; daughters: Michelle and Kelly; brothers: Tom, Eric (Annette), and Matt; sister-in-law, Rhonda; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, John; brother, Kevin; and sister, Carole Westberg.

Rory worked at US Steel for 44 years before his retirement. He was a relentless Cubs fan and loved keeping his hands busy with wood crafting. Rory had a great sense of humor and was always a joy to be around. He was great family man and will leave a void that cannot be filled. Rory will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, with a chapel service at 6:00 PM. Masks are required, please follow all social distancing guidelines. For more information, visit www.mycalumetpark.com



Published by The Times on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN 46410
Nov
27
Service
6:00p.m.
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN 46410
