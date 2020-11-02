Rose E. Tarpley

LANSING, IL - Rose. E. Tarpley, 87 of Lansing, IL passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She is survived by her son, Charles A. (Karen) Tarpley; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister, Lila Stevens; special nephew, Roger Bolin; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2015.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a service at 1:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.