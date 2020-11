Rosemary "Babe" Massa

PORTAGE, IN - Rosemary "Babe" Massa, age 95 of Portage, passed away November 18, 2020.

She was an avid golfer and a professional softball player.

She was preceded in death by 11 siblings. She is survived my many nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com