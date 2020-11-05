Rosendo Arthur Ortiz "Roo" "Sendo"

CROWN POINT, IN - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Rosendo Arthur Ortiz, age 20, our most beloved son, nephew, family member, and dearest friend, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Those who knew Rosendo, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Rosendo was a loving son and best friend to his mother, Maria Ortiz, of Chicago, IL, and his father, Rosendo Arthur Araiza III, of Kentucky. Rosendo will be missed everyday by his loving Sisters: Jailah Araiza and Niana Ariaza; Uncles: Michael Araiza, Byron Bowman, Dr. Mario Ortiz, Dominic Ortiz, Mark Ortiz, and his many cousins. He will also be missed by everyone around him, his close friends, and his second family, the Marlow Family, his Best Friend and Brother Monty Marlow. Rosendo's extended family Squair, Pena, Araiza, and Jimenez.

We know Rosendo is now with his Nana, Victoria Ortiz, Grandpa, Roman Ortiz, his Uncle Jordan Araiza, Robert Araiza and his Great Grandma Delores Soto-falls. He will always be loved here on earth and in all of our hearts. May he find peace in being reunited with his loved ones.

Rosendo lived in Crown Point, Indiana for most of his life. He graduated from Crown Point High School in December 2019. He was born on September 24, 2000 in Munster, IN.

Rosendo brought so much love and joy in our lives and to those who were around him. Since he was an infant, one of our greatest joys was to make him smile because it was truly beautiful and came from his soul. Rosendo had an infectious smile and a happy presence to him everywhere he went. Rosendo enjoyed longboarding, skateboarding, beatboxing, creating and performing music with his dad, playing video games with friends, dancing, traveling, fishing, and hanging out with friends: Amber, Monty, Mason, Grant, Hailey, Skyler, Emily, Zach, Josh, Lucky, Chance, and Abby to name a few.

Services will be held from Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 along with a walk-through service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.