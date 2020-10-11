Roy Holland, Sr.

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Roy Holland, Sr., age 96 of Merrillville, formerly of East Chicago, passed from labor to reward on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Merrillville.

He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife, Lucille; children: Arcrista (N.E.-deceased) Rutledge and Marqultta Johnson both of Alabama, Juanita (Pastor, T. Brian) Hill of Crown Point, Roy Holland, Jr. of Merrillville, Renee (Wilburn) Morgan of East Chicago, Charlene Holland and Kermit Tyrone Holland both of Merrillville; daughter-in-law, Juanita Holland of Merrillville; wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by sons: Willie C. Holland and Anthony Holland; infant daughter, Rose Mary Holland; parents; five brothers; one sister; aunts and uncles.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 305 E. 68th Place, Merrillville. Pastor T. Brian Hill, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 New Ebenezer Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Holland was retired from Wayne Adams Buick.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Holland family during their time of loss.