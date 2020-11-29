Ruben Barrera, Sr.,

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ruben Barrera, Sr., age 96, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

He was married to Gloria Barrera (Gomez) of Gary who passed away in 1977.

He is survived by his children: Ruben Barrera, Jr., of Pickney, MI, Rey Barrera of Las Vegas, Diana Barrera Furbeck of Indianapolis/The Villages, FL; Gregory Barrera of Las Vegas; Ed Furbeck (son- in-law); Susan Barrera (daughter-in-law); Ashleigh Barrera (daughter-in-law). David Barrera, his fourth child, passed away earlier.

His grandchildren: Julia Barrera of Indianapolis; Laura Barrera of Tuscon; Christine Barrera Dulger and great granddaughter Ela Nur Dulger of Ypsilanti.

He is also survived by his siblings: Herlinda Trevino of Tucson; Ester Trevino of McAllen, TX; Miguel Ramirez of La Grulla, TX; Obdulia, Andrea, Aurora, Andrea, Leticia, and Javier of Reynosa, Mexico. His deceased siblings are Belen, Hector and Juan.

Ruben was born in La Joya, TX. He came to East Chicago and later Gary to work at Inland Steel Mill. He was employed as a Millwright for 38 years. He was a loving husband and father who worked hard to provide a good life and education for his family. His last residence was at the Cumberland Trace Senior Living facility in Plainfield, IN. He liked the staff and in turn the staff like him.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL. Funeral Service follows on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL. Masks are required, please follow social distancing guidelines. For more information call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com