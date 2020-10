Ruben Maldonado

In Loving Memory of Ruben Maldonado On His 3rd Anniversary in Heaven 11/25/1995 – 10/10/2017 Three years have passed since that sad day when you were called away. God took you Home, it was His will, yet in our hearts you remain still.

Loving you always, Grandma Ines, Tias, Blanca, Diana & Cindy.