Ruth Eleanor Hiemstra Buss

HEBRON, IN - Ruth Eleanor Hiemstra Buss, age 100, went to be with her Lord on October 30, 2020. She passed in her bedroom in Hebron, IN surrounded by family.

A memorial service for Ruth will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Faith Fellowship Church, 84 S 500 W, Valparaiso, IN 46385. Please go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com to read the full obituary.