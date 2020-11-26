Ruth (Ruthie) Marie Bolton (Leland-Pirau)

EVERGREEN, CO - Ruth (Ruthie) Marie Bolton (Leland-Pirau) of Evergreen, CO, passed away on November 12, 2020 at Applewood Our House Memory Care in Lakewood, CO. She was 80 years old. She was born on March 17, 1940 to Mary and Robert Leland of Hammond, IN.

Ruth is preceded in death by her second husband, Benjamin "Ben" Bolton; father, Robert Leland; mother, Mary (Soll) Leland; brother, Wesley Leland and best friend, Sally McLaughlin.

She is survived by her children: Nancy (Brian) Gehrung, Michael Pirau, and Ron (Linda) Pirau: grandchildren: Collin (Allie), Shannon, Ava and Hazel, and Nicole, Katey, and Ryan. Ruth is also survived by her twin brother, Robert (Bob) Leland, II, of NC; her sister, Cheryl Hamilton of IN, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was a graduate of Hammond High class of 1958. In 1962, she married Ron Pirau, also from Hammond. They moved to Griffith, IN, where they raised their three kids. Once the kids were grown, Ruth decided to return to school to pursue a nursing degree. In 1986, she graduated from Purdue Calumet with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She worked at St. Anthony's Medical Center in Crown Point, IN, where she remained until she retired. She loved being a nurse and she was a great nurse, very knowledgeable, caring and compassionate. She once told her daughter, if she had started college at a younger age, she might have continued her schooling and gone on to be a doctor.

On September 8, 2001, Ruth married Ben Bolton in a small ceremony in Las Vegas, NV. They lived in Chesterton, IN for several more years before moving to Sun City, AZ. After Ben passed away, Ruth spent some time back in Chesterton before moving to Evergreen, CO.

From a young age and throughout her life, Ruth was blessed to have some very special friends in her life. She and her "Club" girlfriends, would get together every few months or so for lunch, dinner or some fun get together. Ruth was a great cook. She enjoyed cooking those big holiday meals for her family or simply making a grilled cheese. She especially loved to bake and decorate birthday cakes for her kids and grandkids when they were young. She loved to read and she shared that love of reading with her granddaughter, Shannon who's favorite book is still "Watership Down." Two of her favorite things were her red Chrysler LeBaron convertible and driving that convertible with her family or friends to the beaches off Lake Shore Drive in Chicago or in the Indiana Dunes. Ruth will be missed yet cherished by many.

A memorial service for Ruth will be held at a future date.