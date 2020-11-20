Sarah Sue Cundiff

GRIFFITH, IN - Sarah Sue Cundiff, 79, of Griffith, IN passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

She is survived by her loving children: Carlos Lee Cundiff, Carla Ann (Paul) Crock; beloved grandchildren: Brandon (Megan) Walker, Tiffany LeeAnn Cundiff, Carlee Janelle Cundiff, Brent (Veronica) Crock, Donya (Ryan) Clark; loving great grandchildren: Mason, Riley, Avery; brother, William Butch Jamison; niece, Kasandra (Christopher) Sheckles; nephews: David Boykin, John Scott Boykin. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Carlos Waco Cundiff, sister Linda Boykin, niece Christina Boykin.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN, 46322. Burial will be in Princeton, IN.

Sarah was retired past Treasurer for the Griffith Public Schools, and past Treasurer of the Griffith Historical Society, and a member of the Griffith Senior Center. In lieu of flowers donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation would be appreciated.

