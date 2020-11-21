Sheila Lee Bouton (nee Enright)

Jan. 28, 1945 - Nov. 18, 2020

MUNSTER, IN - Sheila Lee Bouton (nee Enright), age 75, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Sheila was born on January 28, 1945, at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, IN to John Desmond and Lillian (nee Kothe) Enright.

Sheila is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, David Anthony Bouton; children: David (Heather) Bouton, Nicole (Kurt) Olofson, Brian (Chrissy) Bouton, Matthew (Laurie) Bouton, Casey (Katie) Bouton, and Josh Bouton. She was the beloved grandmother to 13 grandchildren: Gabrielle, Mali, Emma, Madison, Alexis, Lucy, Gavin, Liam, Blake, Evan, Maeve, Declan, and Hazel. Sheila is also survived by her sister, Mary Jo (Tom) Blankley, and her brother, Dan (Adrienne) Enright.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Timothy (Shirley) Enright, and her sister, Sharon (Fred) Block.

Sheila grew up on Freeland Avenue in Calumet City, IL. After graduating from Thornton Fractional North High School in 1963, she attended the Holy Cross Central School of Nursing in South Bend, IN. At the conclusion of her three-year program, Sheila began her career as a registered nurse working at St. Joseph Hospital in South Bend in the summer of 1966.

In January of 1967, Sheila, against her better judgment, went on a blind date with David Bouton. Six children, 13 grandchildren, and 14 moves between 12 states later …home was always wherever Mom was. Sheila was a warrior - surviving bouts with two types of cancer, heart disease, sepsis, and innumerable broken toes. She loved unconditionally and she made those who surrounded her feel like we were always the brightest, most stunning, most handsome, funniest, and most loved people in the room. Her sense of humor, gregariousness, flare for embellishment, and penchant for exaggeration were certainly the stuff of legend. She will be dearly missed. A life well-traveled, a life well-lived… and a lady so very well-loved.

A funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020, at St. Thomas More Church, in Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sheila's memory to THON, a Penn State organization helping to find a cure for childhood cancer and offer support for those families battling with a form of childhood cancer. Donations can be made via https:/donate.thon.org by searching individual fundraiser participant, Emma Olofson. Visit Sheila's online guest book at www.burnskish.com.