Sheryl Dawn Doll-Lewis

La PORTE, IN - Sheryl Dawn Doll-Lewis, 69, of La Porte, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Sheryl was born on April 2, 1951 in Chicago, IL, to Samuel Blake and Elaine Ellyn (Noordhof) Hunter.

In 1972, Sheryl married her first husband, Robert J. Doll II, who preceded her in death in 2000. She is survived by their children: Rachel (Ryan) Hall of La Porte, Robert (Laura) Doll III of Terre Haute, Rebekah (Nate) Albaugh of Champaign, IL and Amanda (Brian) Dedrick of Chesterton; and 12 grandchildren: Abigail and Amelia Hall, Robert and James Doll, Grace Gibson-Christy, Gwyneth Dickerson, Lillian, Brian, and Abraham Dedrick, and Grant, Evelyn and Avery Albaugh.

On October 8, 2005 in Pisgah, West Virginia, she married her second husband, Albert Earl Lewis who survives. Through this union, Sheryl was blessed with three stepchildren: Christi (Chad) Lyons of Morgantown, WV, Brendan (Robin Scovil) Lewis of Columbus, OH, and Aaron (Paulina Szuberska) Lewis of the U.K. and four step-grandchildren: Taylor, Haleigh, and Madison Lyons, and Alexis Lewis.

She is also survived by her siblings: Laun James (Mary) Hunter of Hot Springs, MT and Donna (Stephen) Doll of Chesapeake, VA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Elaine Hunter, and first husband, Robert J. Doll II.

Sheryl was a licensed real estate agent and broker for 36 years, most recently at RE/MAX County Wide 1st in La Porte. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors and the La Porte County Board of Realtors. Sheryl was a proud founding member of Journey Church, where she served as church administrator and business director. She was instrumental in developing small groups and service opportunities for many ministry areas.

Sheryl's love for Jesus and heart for others was evident to everyone. She was a bold, strong, courageous woman, rooted in faith and powered by love. Most importantly, she was a devoted wife, loving sister, amazing mom, proud Meema/grandma, wonderful aunt, and faithful friend.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at CUTLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER with Pastor Kyle Chezem officiating. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery.

Times of visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4; 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5; and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Due to the recent Governor's Order, anyone attending the visitation and/or service is required to wear a mask.

Memorial donations may be made to the Journey Church Building Fund, 3901 N. Country Rd 675 W., Michigan City, IN 46360.

Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.