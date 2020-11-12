Shirley Givens

Shirley Givens, 81, of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Chicago, IN.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN.