Shirley Givens

Shirley Givens, 81, of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Chicago, IN.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN.


Published by The Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
There is so much I can say about this lady right here! She was a mother in our village to many. If you were part of Inland Steel family you would understand connection. Craig and I were raised together since babies! If you lived on Pennsylvania, then you definitely know family! Praying for the family in there time. Blessings Ms, Shirley, fly high!
Magaly Gonzalez
November 12, 2020