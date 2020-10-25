Sona Lucille Thomas

HAMMOND, IN - Sona Lucille Thomas, age 96, of Hammond was called home to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

She is survived by four children: Patricia (late James) Bence, Joe L. (Ruth) Thomas, James (Patricia) Thomas, Cindy (Dennis) Adam; thirteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends and Hermie her Shih Tzu.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 73 years, James Walter Thomas "Jim"; parents: Joseph and Evelina Byrom; five brothers; one sister, one, half brother and one half sister.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Chaplin Rich Stoll, officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday, October 26, 2020 for a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bocken Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face mask are required in the funeral home.

Lucille was a resident of the Hammond area for the past 63 years. She was retired from Freddy's Steak House as a cook after 25 years of service. Lucile enjoyed fishing with her husband Jim and never met a person she didn't feed. She was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.

For more information call Bocken Funeral Home at (219) 844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com