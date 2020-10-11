Stanley R. Bolakowski

HEGEWISCH - Stanley R. Bolakowski, age 93, late of Hegewisch passed away on October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Adeline (nee Fabiszak). Loving father of Kathleen Babich and the late Ron (Mary Ann) Bolakowski. Devoted grandfather of David (Stephanie) Bolakowski, Ron Bolakowski, Brian Bolakowski and Tracy (Jim) Safarik. Cherished great-grandfather of Jamie, Jack, Ryan, Alex, Matt, and Sammy. Adored great-great-grandfather of Jaxon. Dearest brother of Aileen Garbison and Betty Worden. Preceded in death by his sister; Rita and brothers; Joseph, Jerry "Jake" and Ted. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Veteran of U. S. Army Korean War. Retired employee of Chicago Board of Education. Longtime parishioner St. Columba Church.

Visitation Monday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to St. Florian Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Stanley's name would be appreciated. 773-731-2749.

