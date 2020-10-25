Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stefania Murks

Stefania Murks

HAMMOND, IN - Stefania Murks (nee Kic), age 88, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She is survived by her son, John (Catherine) Murks of Munster, IN; two grandsons: Damian Murks of Schererville, IN, and David Murks of Maricopa, AZ; one great-granddaughter, Gabrielle.

Funeral services Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church with Rev Eduardo Malagon officiating. Cremation to follow, with Inurnment at a later date at St. John Mausoleum in Hammond. Visitation on Monday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND IN CHURCH.

Mrs. Murks was a lifelong Calumet Area resident. She was a former employee of Southern Electric for decades. Stefania immigrated from Poland in 1950, and was proud of her U.S. citizenship.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME
4404 Cameron Avenue (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), Hammond, Indiana
Oct
27
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME
4404 Cameron Avenue (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), Hammond, Indiana
Oct
27
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Casimir Church
Funeral services provided by:
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.