LOWELL, IN - It hurts to admit this, but I Stephen D. Dubovsky, formerly of Chicago, IL Hegewisch neighborhood have passed away at 78 "YEARS YOUNG" on Thursday, Nov. 19th, 2020. This most certainly wasn't the plan as I had just kicked Stage 3 Throat Cancers ASS!!!! I was on top of the world feeling great looking forward to many more years of fun and great times with family and friends! This was an unfortunate accident and if you know me, you know I'm pissed about it......

Preceded in death by my parents Steve & Helen Dubovsky of Hegewisch and my little sister Cynthia Miller of Hegewisch and many other family and friends. Together again as I have missed them so....

I leave behind my loving guns, trucks, Corvette and Harley... but what I also leave behind is what has always been most important to me and that is my family. I will miss seeing and talking to all of you even though I never did figure out that damn cell phone......Family that was so dear to me was my sister Susan Murphy and children, Nephew Sean Murphy along with his wife Marsha and their children great nephews Aidan, Dylan, & Liam. Niece Kelly Berlingeri and her husband Jeremy and their children great nieces Ainsley, Brianna & Chloe. His sister Mary Ellen Wichert along with her husband Jim and children, Niece Jennifer Sanders along with her husband Patrick and their children great nephew Patrick Sanders along with his wife Lindsey and his great niece Haley Sanders. Nephew Randy Hough and his wife Kelly along with great niece & nephew Jade & Jeremy and great niece Megan Widner and her son great great nephew Zander Widner. Brother Danny Dubovsky along with his wife Joanie and Niece Brynn Chirillo and her husband Ben and their children great great niece Emelia and great great nephew Vincent. Sister Debbie Kolberg and her husband Michael and their children nephew Ryan Kolberg and niece Jenna Kolberg. Sister who preceded him in death, Cindy Miller and her children Niece Nikkie Murphy and her husband Michael along with their children, great nephews Carlos, Ethan & Trevor and great niece Keira. Nephew Phillip Farias and his wife Tania and children, great nephews Eric and Xavier. Nephew Robert Miller and fiancee Nichole and great nieces Aubrey & Harley Miller and great nephew Paul Miller. I also had some great friends for over 30 years. I truly loved you Jerry & Gary and my most recent best buddy & neighbor Glenn & sweet family!!!!

I graduated from James Bowen Chicago Public High School in 1960. Thank God, my parents were so happy. I thought of becoming a cop like my buddy Chuckie but everyone knew that would be a bad idea. lololol. So later in 1963, I joined the United States Army and signed up for the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell Kentucky jumping out of a damn plane. I haven't flown since. If you know me I'm a road dog traveling hundreds of miles in my trucks or bike. After coming home and serving proudly, I got into the International Union of Operating Engineers. Local 150 is where I found my home and gave those Mother F#$%er's 45 years of blood and sweat. I was very proud to be a operator and fellow union brother. I also was a member of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Illinois at the Triluminar Lodge #0767 for over 34 years. I loved a pretty lady and great times traveling. I loved working out and staying healthy to. I was working out just last week getting back into my weight routine. I was on top of the world!!!!

My family knew I had a soft spot for the children of St. Jude, so if anyone ever can please donate to those children and remember me. I would also like to thank the great Oncology & Radiation Therapy teams at University of Chicago Medicine as they gave it their all and it worked. From Dr. Rosenberg & Dr. Haraf to my Clinical Research Navigator Katie R. and all the others who helped me. From all of my family to yours thank you for saving my life. I was on my way to live so many more years and you made that possible for me to look forward to.

Just remember that ones death leaves a heartache no one can heal but love leaves a memory no one can steal. Live on my friends and party some for me!!!! Until we all meet again your loving Brother, Uncle & Friend.

