Stephen N. Labanowski

BEVERLY SHORES, IN - Stephen N. Labanowski, 55 of Beverly Shores, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born November 23, 1964 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Heidi (Busch) Labanowski. Stephen made his career as a Chef and Manager at the Majestic Star Casino in Gary, a career to which he was extremely dedicated. He enjoyed living on Lake Michigan, riding a wave runner, and sitting on his porch watching the sun set. Stephen was a good person with a happy demeanor and an active social life. His friends and family will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his father, Joseph Labanowski; sister, Simone (Mark) Koenig; nephew, Conrad Koenig; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Heidi Labanowski; and his grandparents.

A private burial took place at Irving Park Cemetery, Chicago. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will take place in Indiana at a later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.