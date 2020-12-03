Steven A. Piatek

WHITING, IN - Steven A. Piatek, 69 of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Franciscan Health, Hammond. He was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Eleanor (Zick) Piatek; loving brother of Stanley Piatek, Thomas Piatek and the late Linda Rokosz and Anthony "Tio" Piatek, Jr.; cherished uncle of Diane Young and Starla Piatek; five great nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held, there was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Interment of cremains will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Steve Piatek was born on August 17, 1951. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1969. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and was an employee of the former Angelo's Finer Foods, North Hammond. He enjoyed flowers and gardening. Devoted to his family, Steve will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry, P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400