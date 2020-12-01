Steven Lee Michael Alexander Tafflinger

VALPARAISO, IN - Steven Lee Michael Alexander Tafflinger, 64, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born April 18, 1956 in Indianapolis to Richard A. and Elizabeth A. (Dalton) Tafflinger. Steve graduated from Ball State University with his Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education, and later received his Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Purdue University North Central. He loved his career as a 5th grade teacher for 35 years with Porter Township Schools, 34 years spent at Porter Lakes Elementary and 1 year at Boone Grove Elementary. Steve was dedicated to his career and to his students, who he loved dearly and who loved him in return. He made a positive impact on his students that is still felt by them to this day.

Outside the classroom, Steve was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, where he was a longtime member of the choir and music ministries. He was a member of the Association of Porter Township Educators, serving in several leadership positions throughout the association and was their President for more than fifteen years. He continued on to state leadership positions. Among them, his service of 6 years as a member of the Board of Directors of the Indiana State Teachers Association. Nationally, he was also an active member of the National Education Association where he attended numerous national Representative Assemblies representing his Porter Township teachers. Steve organized the ISTA- Retired Local 1B chapter and was currently President of that Local.

Steve enjoyed traveling and planning trips for his students, friends, and family. Having begun the annual 5th grade field trip in 1979, what started out as a one-day trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on a Saturday in May grew to be a three-day overnight trip to visit historical, cultural and sporting locations throughout the Indianapolis area. Over 4000 students, parents, and staff experienced this event over the years. In 1999, Steve organized a cruise during the inaugural year of the Disney Cruise Line to recognize Porter Lakes Elementary School's 20th year in existence. Staff members, spouses and their children enjoyed the 4-day cruise. 65 people made the voyage. Of the many places Steve and his wife traveled, Hawaii remained a favorite. Steve and his wife celebrated their twenty-fifth anniversary on the Big Island of Hawaii by inviting family and friends to join them as their guests in paradise. From lei greetings at the airport and lounging by the pool of their grand Hawaiian summer home to touring all corners of the island, Steve, his wife and all 39 of their guests enjoyed one memorable summer of celebration.

On June 4, 1983 at St. Paul Catholic Church, he married the love of his life, Terry Van Santen, who survives, along with his siblings: Richard A. Tafflinger, Annemarie (Blake) Hollingsworth, Maureen (Tom) Simmons; and many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and students. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso with visitation from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Access the mass live online by viewing the website https://www.youtube.com/c/saintpaulcatholiccommunity. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church Music Ministry or Leukemia Research Foundation. Moeller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.