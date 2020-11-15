Menu
Susan Beth Osborn

CROWN POINT, IN - Susan Beth Osborn passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Susan is survived by Barry, her loving and devoted husband of 53 years. Mother to Ron (Kris) Osborn, James (Carol) Osborn and Lisa (Bradley) Cameron. Grandmother to Derrick, Darian, Taylor, Nikki, Zachary, Blake, Dillon, Clayton and Cole. Survived by her sister, Gail (Tom) Butler and her loving pets Rocky, Mocha and Spice. She is preceded in death by her parents and her infant son, Joseph. Sue was devoted to those who loved her. She will be greatly missed by her loyal family and her many friends. BURNS FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with her cremation. Due to covid, a memorial service will be held in the future when it is safe for family and friends to gather. www.burnsfuneral.com



Sending all of you light and love.
Janel Betancourt
November 15, 2020
Barry, I am sorry for your loss, and I want you to know that I will be praying for strength, peace, and comfort for you and your family.
Kim Mailk-Phillips
November 15, 2020