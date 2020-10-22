Menu
Svetko Gasich
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Svetko (Steve) Gasich

ST. JOHN, IN - Svetko Gasich age 85 of St. John, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born on July 23,1935 in Peulje, Bosna in the former Yugoslavia.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Milojka; sons: Ross (Milena) Gasich, George (+ Barbara) Gasich; daughter Zelka Gasich; grandchildren: Anika, Leksi, Cara, Stevie, Nina and Buie; great granddaughter Audri; brother Ilija (Milena) Gasich; sister Anita (Nikola) Karagic; brother in law Mile Kubat; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, kumovi and friends in the U.S., Bosna, Serbia and Greece.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 directly at the St. Sava Monastery (Libertyville, IL) at 11:00 a.m. Friends are invited to visit with Svetko's family at church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Svetko immigrated to the United States in August 1965 and was joined by his wife and children 18 months later. He worked for many years and retired from Inland Steel Company but his true passion was to build. He was a self-taught master woodworker who could create just about anything. Everybody who knew him remembers him for his brute strength and fiercely strong handshake, yet to his grandchildren he was the biggest teddy bear and they truly adored their Deda. He was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, East Chicago, IN. Svetko was a great man who will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Vjecna Pamjat, Memory Eternal

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME (219) 322-6616.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Sava Monastery
, Libertyville, Illinois
Oct
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Sava Monastery
, Libertyville, Illinois
