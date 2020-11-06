Sylvia B. McClelland (nee Gabor)

WHITING/NORTH MANCHESTER, IN - Sylvia B. McClelland (nee Gabor) 83 of North Manchester, IN, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. McClelland who passed away January 1, 2018; loving mother of Barbara (Dave) Smolen, Debra (Jerry) McClelland-Parker, Brian McClelland, Laura J. (Tim) Kessler and her late infant daughter, Laura May McClelland; cherished grandmother of Elise (Sean Kurowski) Smolen, Lauren (John) Kuhlke, Eric, Michael and Kathleen Smolen, Lawrence E. (Cassie) McClelland, Nicholas and Rachel McClelland; adoring great grandma of Wrenley Mae and Lennox J, McClelland; dear sister-in-law of Lorraine Sheehan; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Maggie (late John) Bajzatt and brother, Steve Gabor.

A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 5:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, with the Rev. Koloman K. Ludwig, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00pm to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Sylvia McClelland was born on September 1, 1937 to Steve and Mary Gabor and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a proud "Whitingite" and was graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1955. She was a retiree of the School City of Hammond (George Rogers Clark High School) with a service of 20 years and had previously worked at Seifert Furniture, Whiting and The Whiting Store. She was a devoted member of the former Hungarian Reformed Church, Whiting, where she was a member of the Ladies Aid Society and had served on the committee for the annual making of the Hungarian Sausage. She was a member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society, had been very active in the Clark High School PTA and always enjoyed her monthly bunco club with her friends. Devoted to her family, Sylvia will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice or do something nice for someone you love in Sylvia's memory would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400