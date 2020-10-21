Terry J. Hashu

HAMMOND, IN - Terry J. Hashu, age 69, of Hammond, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 19, 2020. Terry is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, William Hashu; son, Andrew (Lisa) Hashu; granddaughters, Melynda and Hailey; brother, William (Kathy) Kaytar; sister, Andrea (Terry) Trtan; brother in law, George Hashu; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Rose Kaytar; and sister in law, Barbara Hashu.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. Interment at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Those attending visitation and service are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com