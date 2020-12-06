Menu
Terry L. Payton

HEBRON - Terry L. Payton, age 66 of Hebron passed away December 2, 2020 with his children by side. Terry was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 150 and had a passion for stock car racing with his racing team. He will be remembered as a loving father, Papa, brother, uncle and friend.

He was survived by his two sons: Douglas (Chris) Payton, Nathan(Cynthia) Payton; daughter, Michelle Hartley(Michael Garren); ex-wife, Cindy Payton; grandchildren: Kyle, Ty, Riley, Ashley, Paige; siblings: Carolyn Griffin, Ardell Marsh, Clifford Hartzell, special nephew Donald Griffin

He was preceded in death by his parents Billy and Maxine Payton

Terry will be cremated with a private service. Celebration of Life for all family and friends will be held at a later date. BURNS FUNEREAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.



Published by The Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
