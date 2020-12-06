Thelma "Faye" Lindsey

GRIFFITH, IN - Thelma "Faye" Lindsey, age 86 of Griffith passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She is survived by her sisters: Glenda (late Dennis) Hilton, Fran (late Charles) Carpenter, Carolyn (Lemuel) Hall, Betty (Michael) Andrews-Kleinschmidt and by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great- nephews, great-great- nephews and nieces. Thelma is preceded in death by her parents William and Johnnie Andrews, sister Velma Wright and by her fur babies Bear and Buddy.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Thelma was a retired critical care nurse at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago. She loved reading, needle work and spending time with her family.

Thelma was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, a book club, and a Bunco club for many years. She will be remembered as a kind and generous sister and aunt and an excellent nurse. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please send memorials to a local food pantry.

